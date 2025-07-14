Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins was arrested Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an alleged case of domestic violence, according to Broward County jail records. The description of the charge in Judkins' inmate details specifies battery and domestic violence via "touch or strike."

According to an arrest report obtained by NFL Media, the victim told police Judkins became frustrated after reading certain text messages and punched the victim in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist after the couple left Fort Lauderdale International Airport in a rental vehicle. Police noted the woman had visible bruising near her chin.

Judkins pulled over the car at one point, and the victim exited the vehicle. The victim called Judkins' mother, but did not tell her what had just happened. When the victim reentered the vehicle, she sat in the back seat as opposed to the front seat. The couple continued to argue about the text messages when Judkins allegedly turned around while driving and struck the victim in the left arm and thigh. Police noted there was visible bruising in these areas.

When the victim was asked why she did not call 911, she said she felt bad due to the Judkins' recent success. After speaking with family and friends, she came to the realization that, "something needed to be done."

A league official said the NFL is "aware of the matter but will decline further comment," per ESPN. According to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, a Browns spokesperson said they were aware of the situation and "gathering information."

Judkins was drafted out of Ohio State with the fourth pick of the second round. With longtime Brown Nick Chubb's departure, many of the carries in the upcoming season are expected to be split between Judkins and Jerome Ford, who has stepped into a role as Cleveland's top running back after season-ending injuries to Chubb over the past two seasons.

The Browns also drafted Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee in the fourth round in their attempt to rebuild the running room in the wake of Chubb leaving in free agency.

Judkins started his collegiate career at Ole Miss, where he rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns on 545 carries over two seasons. After transferring to Ohio State, Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns for the national champions.