Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in an alleged case of domestic violence, according to Broward County inmate records. The description of the charge in Judkins' inmate details specifies battery and domestic violence via "touch or strike."

According to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, a Browns spokesperson said they were aware of the situation and "gathering information."

While further details on the situation have yet to be revealed, the situation will undoubtedly raise questions about the second-round draft pick.

Judkins was drafted out of Ohio State with the fourth pick of the second round. With longtime Brown Nick Chubb's departure, many of the carries in the upcoming season are expected to be split between Judkins and Jerome Ford, who has stepped into a role as Cleveland's top running back after season-ending injuries to Chubb over the past two seasons.

The Browns also drafted Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee in the fourth round in their attempt to rebuild the running room in the wake of Chubb leaving in free agency.

Judkins started his collegiate career at Ole Miss, where he 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns on 545 carries over two seasons. After transferring to Ohio State, Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns for the national champions.