Browns rookie spoofs Jarvis Landry's epic 'Hard Knocks' speech and it's incredible

If you've been paying attention to this season of "Hard Knocks," featuring the Cleveland Browns, you likely remember Jarvis Landry's epic speech back in Episode 1, in which he lambasted the team's wide receiver room over their poor effort in training camp practices. Landry used more than 30 swear words in a minute-plus-long tirade criticizing his teammates for being soft, lazy, and a whole bunch of other things.

In case you need a reminder, here's our transcription:

"I don't know what the f--- has been going on here. And I don't know why it's been going on here. But, if you're not hurting, if your hamstring isn't falling off the f---ing bone, your leg ain't broke, I don't know, you should be f---ing practicing. Like, straight up, that s--- is weakness. And that s--- is contagious as f---. That s--- ain't gonna be in this room, bruh. That s--- been in here in the past and that's why the past has been like it is, bruh. That s--- is over with, bruh. If you're gonna f---ing practice, f---ing practice. You can't get no better by being on the f---ing sideline if you ain't f---ing hurt. If you ain't f---ing hurt, you gotta f---ing practice. Because you make other m-----f---ers work even f---ing harder. Now he ain't gonna risk getting f---ing hurt because you ain't gonna f---ing practice, because you're being a b----. "Straight up, man, that s--- is f---ing real bruh. That s--- ain't happening here. I'm just letting y'all f---ing know, that s--- is not f---ing happening here. I'm hurting, I'm tired, just like every f---ing body in this m------f---ing room. But I ain't taking no m-----f---ing days off, because I can't f---ing live that way. It's gotta be the attitude and the mentality all the f---ing time. All that other b--- s---, it don't live here no more. That s--- don't exist. It's contagious bruh. Like, it's really f---ing contagious. It's contagious."

Well, we here at CBSSports.com and fans who have been paying attention to the series are not the only ones who remember Landry's display. The Browns themselves remember it quite well. So well, in fact, that rookie wide receiver Blake Jackson staged a reenactment of what Landry really meant to say to his teammates. And it is incredible.

You can watch the full clip right here (NSFW language) but here's a hint of what to expect: lots more cursing, repeated enunciations of the word "contagious," one-handed catches, one-footed running, a golf cart, and raucous laughter from the entire team -- coaches included. This kind of stuff is what makes "Hard Knocks" so great.