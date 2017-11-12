Browns run QB sneak from 2-yard line with no timeouts to botch end of half TD chance

The Browns just went full Browns. I know that sounds repetitive, because we say it all the time. But there's really no other way to explain what happened on Sunday.

With 15 seconds remaining in the first half against the Lions on Sunday, the Browns botched a chance to score a touchdown or at least kick a field goal when they ran a quarterback sneak from the 2-yard line with no timeouts left. DeShone Kizer was stopped well short of the goal line. As a result, the clock ran out before the Browns had a chance to get off another play. The Browns did not score any points.

I repeat: The Browns ran a quarterback sneak -- not from the 1-yard line, but from the 2-yard line -- with 15 seconds left in the half when they had no timeouts remaining. They actually did that.

I present Exhibit Infinity of the Browns' incompetence:

Dumbest play call of the year goes to Hue Jackson. QB sneak from the 2 with 15 seconds before half and no timeouts. pic.twitter.com/3XMCetOdWG — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 12, 2017

They were then called for a 15-yard penalty when Duke Johnson took off his helmet and slammed it against the turf. That penalty was enforced after halftime.

the year in browns pic.twitter.com/RacOkz5D5d — ryan van fibber (@justRVB) November 12, 2017

It's worth noting that the quarterback sneak could've been an unwise audible by Kizer. Watch the play above again. It looks like at least one receiver is running a route.

Related: The Browns entered Sunday with an 0-8 record. There are plenty of people (arguably too many) to blame for the Browns' stunning lack of success -- from the front office, which botched a (dumb) trade for AJ McCarron by notifying the NFL after the trade deadline, to the coaching staff, which just allowed that sequence above to play out, to the players, who are clearly lacking in talent.

The Browns are a mess. I know that sounds repetitive, because we say it all the time. But there's really no other way to explain what happened on Sunday.