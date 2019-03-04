Browns running back Duke Johnson reportedly drawing trade interest from at least three teams

Duke Johnson is coming off a season that saw him accumulate a career-low in touches while second-round pick Nick Chubb established himself as the Browns' feature back. Add in the recent arrival of Kareem Hunt, and it's becoming increasingly clear that Johnson's days in Cleveland might be numbered.

And so, it should come as no surprise to hear that a trade market for Johnson is reportedly materializing.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, "at least three NFL teams are currently believed to be interested in trading for Johnson, but more will likely surface if they believe the Browns are serious about it." Cabot reported that the Browns, who are waiting to find out the length of Hunt's suspension, would trade Johnson "if the right offer comes along."

Johnson is entering his fifth NFL season, but he's still only 25 years old. Given how important pass-catching versatile running backs have become in today's pass-happy NFL, Johnson should be valued around the league. From 2015-17, Johnson averaged 942 yards from scrimmage per season. But this past season, after the Browns signed Carlos Hyde (before trading him away during the season) and drafted Chubb, Johnson posted career-lows in carries (40), targets (62), and touches (87). It's no surprise then that he finished with a career-low 630 yards from scrimmage. His limited involvement did, however, come as a surprise after the Browns rewarded Johnson in July with an extension.

The Browns could still use Johnson in 2019 as a compliment to Chubb with Hunt expected to face a lengthy suspension for kicking and shoving a woman. But once Hunt becomes eligible to play for the Browns, they'll have little need for Johnson. It might make more sense to acquire some draft ammunition for a running back they'll seldom use -- not to mention, Johnson might prefer to flee Cleveland's crowded backfield.

According to Cleveland.com, Johnson was "privately frustrated by his lack of touches" last season. With Chubb firmly positioned as the team's primary ball carrier and with Hunt on the roster, it might be difficult for Johnson to garner more touches in 2019 unless he's wearing a different uniform come September.