Browns safety Damarious Randall ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers' Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the victim of multiple helmet-to-helmet hits on "Thursday Night Football" -- both of which have led to their top two receivers going down with head injuries. Diontae Johnson was the latest Steelers player to exit the game with a head injury following a hit by Browns safety Damarious Randall after a pass Johnson reached out for down the sideline was incomplete.

Johnson has hit late on the play by Randall, who looks on replay as if he could have pulled up and avoided the collision. Randall was ejected for targeting while Johnson was down for several minutes before getting up and bleeding down his right ear. Randall looked to be in serious pain as he headed to the sideline.

Randall was not the only Steelers player to get hit on a helmet-to-helmet play by a member of the Browns secondary. JuJu Smith-Schuster was the recipient of a hit that forced him to leave the game with a concussion. Smith-Schuster was hit in the helmet by cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Morgan Burnett after the initial helmet-to-helmet contact with Williams. Here is a video of the hit Smith-Schuster suffered that knocked him out of the game.

The Steelers have lost their top two receivers to head injuries and starting running back James Conner to a shoulder injury, leaving them thin at running back and wide receiver on a short week. Randall will certainly be hearing from the NFL over his hit that led to an automatic ejection and Williams will likely be receiving some discipline as well. Johnson is being further evaluated.