Free safety Grant Delpit and the Browns have agreed to terms on a contract extension prior to Sunday's home game against the Jaguars, according to the Orange and Brown Report.

Delpit, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After missing his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury, Delpit was a part-time starter during his second season. He blossomed into a full-time starter in 2022. That season, he set career-highs with four interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 105 tackles.

Through 12 games this season, Delpit has one interception, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 74 tackles to his credit.

Delpit has played an integral role on a Browns defense that is currently 10th in the NFL in scoring, first in passing yards allowed and first in third-down efficiency. Cleveland's defense has not allowed a single 300-yard passer through 12 games.

The Browns' defense is anticipating having Trevor Lawrence under center despite the Jaguars' quarterback suffering an ankle injury during last Monday's loss to Cincinnati. The two teams would meet in the playoffs if the postseason started today.