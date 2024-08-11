Nick Harris is back in Cleveland. The veteran center -- who started his career with the Browns -- has been traded to Cleveland from Seattle. The Browns gave the Seahawks a 2026 sixth-round pick and in addition to Harris received a 2026 seventh-round pick.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris made four starts in 40 regular season games during his first go-around with the Browns. He missed the entire 2022 regular season after injuring his knee during the preseason. Harris made two starts last season before signing with Seattle this past March.

Who won the trade? Let's find out.

Browns: A

This was a smart deal for Cleveland, who needed to add depth at center after Luke Wypler suffered an ankle injury during the team's preseason opener against the Packers. In Harris, the Browns are getting a player who obviously knows their system and many of their players on the offensive side of the ball. Harris should be able to get acclimated to things at a much faster pace than most other players who join a team at this phase of training camp.

Seahawks: B+

Give Seattle credit for getting something for Harris instead of simply releasing him. Harris recently became expendable after Seattle signed veteran Connor Williams. Based on their decision to trade Harris, it's clear that Seattle believes that Williams' recent injury history is behind him. Seattle also has backup Olu Oluwatimi in the event that Williams has any injury setbacks.