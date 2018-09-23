Browns set to name Baker Mayfield starting QB on Monday after talking with Tyrod Taylor

The Cleveland Browns have an easy decision to make at the quarterback decision, in the wake of Baker Mayfield lighting up the Jets and leading the Browns on a stunning comeback in the Thursday game for their first win in 635 days.

And they're going to do what you expect: Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Mayfield will be named the Week 4 starter on Monday by coach Hue Jackson.

Following the thrilling second half from Mayfield, an effort that overcame a 14-0 deficit, Jackson declined to say who his starter would be in Week 4, claiming he needed to "watch the tape" first.

No one believed that, but it was a good way of handling the situation with Tyrod Taylor -- naming Mayfield the starter in the aftermath of the victory with Taylor in the concussion protocol would have been disrespectful to the veteran. Mayfield only came in because Taylor was ruled out during he second quarter, although fans were already chanting his name with the Browns trailing.

"The most important thing is let's just see where he's at physically, first and foremost,'' Jackson said of Taylor on Friday. "There have been some other concussions. We'll see what's best for him first and foremost and then where all of this fits as we move forward."

Jackson more or less indicated in a conference call with reporters this week that Mayfield was going to be the guy when asked who his starter would be moving forward.

"I think that you guys all feel good about where things are headed, so let's just wait and see and go from there," Jackson said.

The bottom line is Jackson and the Browns don't have a choice: they have to start Mayfield moving forward. Cleveland is now 1-1-1 and could easily be 3-0 given the way the team has played. Mistakes by Jackson and Taylor's questionable play under center in the first 2.5 games led to one tie at home to the Steelers, one loss on the road to the Saints and nearly another loss to the Jets on Thursday night.

New York was in complete control until Mayfield stepped in and took over. The offense had new life and the stadium went nuts as Mayfield made big throw after big throw. You could feel what was happening: the Browns were winning that game once Mayfield got under center. Going back to Taylor after that performance would require a 24/7 security detail for Hue.

It's also an easier time to make a QB switch, with the Browns holding a 10-day window between the Thursday game and their Week 4 trip to Oakland to play the Raiders. Internally there's no doubt about who is going to start in Week 4.

Now we just wait for the requisite time to pass for Jackson to give Taylor the proper consideration in making the move.