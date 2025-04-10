The Cleveland Browns have a golden opportunity to transform their franchise in this year's NFL Draft, even if the organization may pass on selecting a franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Cam Ward is projected to go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, leaving the Browns with the decision to select their next franchise quarterback (presumably Shedeur Sanders) at No. 2 overall -- or go with the best available player on the board.

Cleveland struck out with the Deshaun Watson experiment, a move that damaged the franchise's reputation and hindered the Browns from actually contending in the AFC. The Browns were actually better without Watson than with him, making the playoffs two years ago with Joe Flacco in his late 30s.

The 2025 season was a disaster for the Browns, who were one of the worst teams in the NFL as Watson struggled again. Cleveland is in the process of moving on from Watson and eating the remainder of his contract, while head coach Kevin Stefanski works to rebuild a franchise that has been one of the worst in the league since returning in 1999. Fixing a 3-14 team won't be easy, but a good draft by the Browns could turn things around quickly.

With the Browns having 10 picks in the draft, the opportunity is there to transform the franchise. In this Browns mock draft, Cleveland makes the call on what it should do at No. 2 and its four picks within the first three rounds.

Browns' 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 2

No. 2 Round 2: No. 33

No. 33 Round 3: No. 67

No. 67 Round 3: No. 94 (from Bills)

No. 94 (from Bills) Round 4: No. 104

No. 104 Round 6: No. 179

No. 179 Round 6: No. 192 (from Dolphins through Bears)

No. 192 (from Dolphins through Bears) Round 6: No. 200 (from Vikings)

No. 200 (from Vikings) Round 6: No. 216 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 216 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 255 (Compensatory Selection)

Browns seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Titans select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, leaving the Browns to pick the best overall player on the board. Cleveland passes on a quarterback and takes Hunter, who will contribute on both sides of the ball as a playmaking wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter could be a No. 1 at both positions if he sticks to one position but he plans to play both ways. Round 2, Pick 33 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th A good zone corner, Amos attacks the ball and can force incompletions. He's also a good tackler and plays the run well. The Browns get a complete package at cornerback with their first pick of the second round, ignoring trade offers for the pick. Round 3, Pick 67 Jalen Milroe QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2844 RUYDS 726 INTS 11 TDS 36 One of the wild cards in this draft, the Browns take a shot on Milroe with their first pick in the third round. Cleveland has an established running quarterback, but Milroe still has to develop his skills as a pocket passer. Milroe can be an understudy to Kenny Pickett to start the season. Round 3, Pick 94 Kyle Williams WR Washington State • Sr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 13th REC 70 REYDS 1198 YDS/REC 17.1 TDS 14 More offensive help for the Browns comes with Williams, as Cleveland adds some speed at wide receiver. Williams is good at catching passes downfield and finds ways to get open, finding ways to be a consistent WR2 or WR3 in the offense. Round 4, Pick 104 Anthony Belton IOL NC State • Sr • 6'6" / 336 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 10th A three-year starter at tackle for NC State, Belton is powerful and demonstrates good footwork on the left side of the line. The body control needs to improve but Belton has the potential to be a good NFL starter. Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 6, Pick 166 Kyle Monangai RB Rutgers • Sr • 5'8" / 211 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 170th POSITION RNK 18th RUYDS 1279 YDS/ATT 5 REYDS 75 TDS 14 The Browns trade their sixth-round pick (No. 179) and seventh-round pick (No. 255) to move up 13 spots to No. 166 and select Monangai. The Browns will get a running back who protects the football and can find the hole, even if the speed and pass-catching ability isn't there. Monangai would compete for touches in Year 1. Round 6, Pick 192 Konata Mumpfield WR Pittsburgh • Sr • 5'11" / 186 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 395th POSITION RNK 51st REC 52 REYDS 813 YDS/REC 15.6 TDS 5 The Browns double dip at wide receiver and select Mumpfield, who doesn't have the size to play wide receiver at the NFL level but plays the position much bigger than his frame. Cleveland takes a shot on Mumpfield making the roster. Round 6, Pick 216 Jay Higgins LB Iowa • Sr • 6'0" / 224 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 233rd POSITION RNK 17th Higgins led the FBS in combined tackles (295) over the last two years and is excellent at finding the football as a MIKE linebacker. He had the green dot at Iowa and has a high motor. The explosiveness in space is a concern but worth it for the Browns to take a flyer here.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.