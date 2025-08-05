The Cleveland Browns are expected to start rookie Shedeur Sanders at quarterback in Friday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, according to Cleveland.com. Sanders will get the start as fellow quarterback Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel both deal with hamstring injuries.

Quarterback Joe Flacco isn't expected to receive any playing time in Friday's contest. On Monday the team also signed quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was in training camp with the Browns last summer.

Sanders was previously listed as the No. 4 quarterback on the Browns' depth chart, which was released Monday. Still, it's not something the 2025 fifth-round pick is worried about going forward.

"How do I block out the noise? I've always faced adversity since growing up," Sanders said Monday, via Cleveland 14 News. "Each level, it's always been something. When you figure out how people come at you … life is a cycle, it keeps repeating over, over and over, then you understand what game this is or what they're doing. I can never feel less than. Nobody can ever make me mentally get out of position in the situation I'm in.

"I'm thankful for who I am, I'm thankful for who my Dad is, I'm thankful for my family. No one can make me feel bad about the blessings I do have."

Ranking NFL's top 5 games on 2025 preseason schedule: Browns are must-see TV; where will Travis Hunter play? John Breech

With Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel set to sit out Friday's game, Sanders and Huntley are expected to be the only signal callers that see the field. With three quarterbacks sitting out, perhaps it could be a chance for Sanders to move his way up the depth chart in the coming weeks.

Sanders made a name for himself at Colorado over the past two season as he completed 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final collegiate season in 2024.