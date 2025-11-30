The Cleveland Browns fell to 3-9 on Sunday with a 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. There weren't many highlights from this matchup, as both teams did not cross 254 yards of total offense, but there were some fireworks after the final whistle.

When Browns defensive lineman Maliek Collins went down with an injury in the third quarter and was carted off the field, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings apparently took the opportunity to talk some trash. At least, that's what Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris said. And he wants the world to know that Jennings "Is a hoe."

"He's a hoe, and I want that known," Harris told reporters in the locker room. "Like I see why he got punched in the nuts, because he said some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But, like, I don't respect it because you say that then run behind your O-line. That's some real soft shit, and I want that known. I see exactly why they punched him in the nuts, I'm surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet."

If you recall, Jennings was punched below the belt by Carolina Panthers defensive back Tre'von Moehrig last Monday night. After the game, Jennings chased Moehrig down and struck him across the face. Moehrig was suspended one game without pay for his low blow.

Browns superstar Myles Garrett also addressed the Jennings matter during his postgame press conference, saying, "I can't speak for how he was raised."

His take on the issue was much more measured. "He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging towards some of our players," Garrett said.

Jennings caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's victory. He also apparently made a few enemies as well.