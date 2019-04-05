Browns sign AAF star Garrett Gilbert two days after league shuts down operations
Gilbert previously bounced around several NFL practice squads
The American Alliance of Football has been shut down for only two days, but already NFL teams are wading into the talent pool to find new members of their roster. The Cleveland Browns, for example, announced on Friday that they've signed former Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert.
Gilbert led the Apollos to a 7-1 record while throwing for 2,152 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions across eight games. Gilbert was named Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2 of the AAF season after a 393-yard, two-touchdown performance that represented an AAF record for passing yards in a game.
Previously, Gilbert was a sixth-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014. He was released prior to the start of the season and joined the team's practice squad, and he bounced around the practice squads and active rosters of the Patriots, Lions, Raiders, and Panthers over the next several years before joining the AAF this offseason.
Now, he joins a Browns quarterback room that includes 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton. And he's not the only AAF player getting a shot on an NFL roster.
With the league having only shut down two days ago, they presumably will not be the only players who eventually land on rosters (here's a look at some others who are deserving), but they're the ones getting the first look.
