The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal that can reach up to $10 million, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Clowney passed his physical in Berea, Ohio Wednesday.

The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina was expected to be in town earlier this week but the trip was delayed due to travel issues. The edge rusher had previously visited Cleveland in late March after not giving the Browns a visit during his free agent tour last year.

After spending most of the 2020 offseason adding pieces to the offense, the majority of the Browns' 2021 offseason has been focused on revamping the defense thus far. Cleveland has signed defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety John Johnson III, edge rusher Takk McKinley, cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Anthony Walker in addition to Clowney.

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene when he made a backfield tackle against Michigan at the drop of a hat in college. Since entering the league, he has not lived up to the hype of a potentially elite pass rusher, but he still remains a valuable contributor in the run defense.

In August of 2019, Clowney was traded from Houston to Seattle in exchange for linebackers Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin and a third-round pick. His time in the Pacific Northwest lasted just one season before signing with Tennessee last offseason. In eight games with the Titans, he recorded 19 tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defensed. His season ended prematurely after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus in December.