The Cleveland Browns have added yet another notable name to their quarterback room. With injuries at the position mounting, the Browns have signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley, according to ESPN.

Huntley, 27, spent last training camp with Cleveland before failing to make the 53-man roster for the season. The Browns have re-signed him now for depth purposes as veteran Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have each sustained various injuries over the past two weeks. Pickett missed three practices before returning to practice on Saturday in a limited capacity. Sanders didn't participate in team drills Saturday due to arm soreness, but was back at practice on Monday. Gabriel was a limited participant on Monday as he was dealing with hamstring tightness.

The only healthy quarterback on the Browns' current roster is 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who was tabbed as the starter on the team's initial depth chart.

A former undrafted rookie, Huntley has spent the majority of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. During his four years in Baltimore, Huntley made 10 starts that included one in the postseason while playing in relief of then-injured Lamar Jackson. In 2022, Huntley was named to his lone Pro Bowl after the Ravens clinch a wild card playoff berth.

Huntley's five other NFL starts came last year with the Miami Dolphins. In five starts with Miami, Huntley completed 64.7% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Dolphins went 2-3 in those games.

While physically gifted, mistakes have often neutered some of good things Huntley has done when given the chance to play. He has 10 career interceptions (compared to 11 career touchdown passes) and 13 fumbles.

Huntley is joining Cleveland just four days before their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. He has a chance to make the team's 53-man roster or the practice squad depending on how well he performs in the coming weeks. His presence would gives the Browns added insurance at the position if they decide to trade one of their other quarterbacks sometime between now and Week 1.