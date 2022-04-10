The Cleveland Browns have added three different quarterbacks this offseason, with the latest being Joshua Dobbs, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to his agent, Mike McCartney, Dobbs agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Browns last week.

Deshaun Watson is expected to be the new franchise quarterback, but he's awaiting potential punishment from the league due to allegations of sexual assault and harassment. If he's to miss games, either Jacoby Brissett or Dobbs would be in line to start in Watson's place. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is still on roster, but he has officially requested a trade and the Browns are working to move him.

Dobbs spent the past two seasons with the Steelers, completing 4 of 5 passes for two yards in one game played. He was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, but was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He didn't see any action with the Jaguars, was waived the following year and subsequently claimed by the Steelers.

In all, Dobbs has completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and one interception in six games played. A couple of his best traits include his athleticism and his brains. Back in college, Dobbs rushed for 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns in 37 career games for the Volunteers while majoring in aerospace engineering. He even took part in an externship two years ago at NASA's Kennedy Space Flight Center, where he worked on NASA's Space Launch System.

The former Steeler is a very solid No. 3 quarterback who will likely back up Brissett if/when Watson is handed a suspension.