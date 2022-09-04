The Browns are adding some depth to their offensive line leading up to their Week 1 opener in Carolina. Cleveland has signed veteran Joe Haeg following a workout with the club, according to the NFL Network. The specific terms of Haeg's new deal with Cleveland were not immediately disclosed.

This signing comes off the heels of Haeg being released by the Steelers on Tuesday after the 29-year-old spent the entire 2021 season in Pittsburgh. Haeg also had a free agent visit with the Las Vegas Raiders before inking this deal with the Browns.

While he's shown versatility by playing both tackle and guard, Haeg's arrival gives Cleveland some more bodies at tackle, especially as starter Jack Conklin continues to recover from knee surgery. Haeg joins a tackle unit that consists of Jedrick Wills, James Hudson III, and Chris Hubbard. The Browns also have Alex Taylor on the practice squad.

Haeg originally came into the NFL in 2016 as a fifth-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts out of North Dakota State. He spent the first four years of his career in Indy before signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 where he helped the franchise win Super Bowl LV.

The 6-foot-6, 298-pounder has started in 40 of his 79 regular season games played.