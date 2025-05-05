A former Pittsburgh Steelers duo has reunited in Cleveland. On Monday, the Browns signed former Steelers Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, reuniting him with former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is trying to beat out Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job.

Johnson, 28, was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. A former standout at the University of Toledo, Johnson immediately filled the void left by Antonio Brown's departure upon arriving in Pittsburgh.

While he wasn't as productive as Brown, Johnson was a dependable No. 1 receiver for the majority of his time with the Steelers. In 2021, he set career-highs with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns while helping Pittsburgh earn a playoff berth in what was Ben Roethlisberger's final season.

While still productive, Johnson's numbers dipped following Roethlisberger's retirement, as the Steelers struggled to find his longterm successor. The team started three different quarterbacks (Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky) during Johnson's final two years with the team. While the Steelers continued to post winning records over that span, it was clear that the lack of stability at the quarterback position was negatively impacting Johnson, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers after the 2023 season.

2025 AFC North offseason grades: Steelers building roster than can win with or without Aaron Rodgers Bryan DeArdo

Johnson's 2024 season was an unmitigated disaster. After a forgettable stint in Carolina, Johnson was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline. He was waived less than two months later after the Ravens suspended him for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Johnson was picked up three days later by the Houston Texans, who ultimately waived him at season's end.

Despite last year's turbulence, Johnson is getting another opportunity in Cleveland, which can use some help at receiver after not selecting one during the draft. If he can return to the form that made him a reliable player in Pittsburgh, Johnson could serve as a nice complement for Jerry Jeudy, the Browns' No. 1 receiver who named to his first Pro Bowl in 2024.