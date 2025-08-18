Undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Bond signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Monday. Bond was cleared last week of sexual assault charges and announced his intentions to join the Browns.

That deal came to fruition with Bond inking a three-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $3.018 million. A productive player in his lone season at Texas, Bond joins a wide receiver room in Cleveland that also includes Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson and Cedric Tillman.

The sexual assault case against Bond received a "no bill" from the Collin County, Texas, grand jury. That meant Bond would not be indicted, and the case against him had reached its end.

In the Browns' official announcement, general manager Andrew Berry said the team did its due diligence on Bond's legal situation. Berry also noted that the Browns got very familiar with Bond during the pre-draft process.

"We've spent much of the last calendar year getting to know Isaiah as a player and professional and much of the last four months gaining a full understanding of his legal situation. On the legal side, we have done extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test. Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization. It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision. With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career."

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, Bond turned himself in to Frisco police on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. At the time of his arrest, Bond said the accusations against him were "patently false."

According to an affidavit obtained by WFAA.com, the accuser alleged that she and Bond engaged in mutual discussions about having sex via text. The victim alleged that Bond asked her to perform one act, which she said "she would consider." When the two met up for a consensual sexual encounter, Bond asked about the previously discussed act, and the victim said she "was not comfortable trying it." The victim accused Bond of engaging in the act anyway, despite her refusal.

Shortly after his arrest, Bond sued the accuser for defamation, saying he was "targeted by a woman" who "enticed" him with photos and videos. The defamation case was dismissed in June.

Bond, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas ahead of the 2024 campaign. Over the last two years, Bond totaled 82 catches, 722 yards and nine touchdowns with the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns.