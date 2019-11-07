Browns sign key member of offensive line to three-year extension worth $32.5M, per report

JC Tretter and the Browns have agreed on a long-term contract extension, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday night. Specifically, Rapoport added that the two sides have agreed on a three-year, $32.5 million extension that includes more than $23 million guaranteed. Tretter was slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

The Packers' fourth round pick in the 2013 draft, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound lineman has started in each of his 40 games with the Browns since joining the team before the 2016 season. Tretter, who was plagued by injuries during his time with the Packers, has developed into one of the NFL's best offensive linemen during his time in with the Browns.

Tretter, who has not missed an offensive snap this season, has helped pave the way for teammate Nick Chubb, who is currently on pace to rush for over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Tretter leading the way, the Browns are currently second in the NFL with a 5.2 yards per carry average.

During the Browns' bye week, Tretter said that Cleveland had yet to begin contract talks. He also made it clear that he was focused on helping the Browns turn their season around and not on his contract.

"When you get caught up reading tea leaves, you kind of get lost in the sauce a little bit," Tretter said, via Jeff Risdon of USA Today. "I don't really think about that [a possible contract extension] too much. I still think there's a long, long time to go, a lot of season left, and we all need to be focused on things that are right in front of us right now."

With his new contract reportedly in hand, Tretter will continue to focus on helping Cleveland get out of its current 2-6 hole. On Sunday, the Browns will host the Bills, who are off to a surprising 6-2 start on the strength of their third-ranked scoring defense. The Browns, losers of four consecutive games, are three-point favorites heading into Sunday's game.

Tretter will look to create space on Sunday for running back Kareem Hunt, who will make his Browns debut after serving his eight-game suspension to start the season.