The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has been a hot-button topic since drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders back in the spring. The team's quarterback room recently underwent more change this week after trading Kenny Pickett to the Raiders and, now, signing Bailey Zappe to the practice squad, per NFL Network.

In Zappe, the Browns are getting a veteran quarterback who is familiar with coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. Zappe spent the majority of the 2024 season with the Browns and was the team's starter for its season finale against the Ravens.

The addition of Zappe gives Stefanski an insurance plan if neither Gabriel (who was recently named the No. 2 quarterback) nor Sanders are ready to fill in under center should anything happen with Joe Flacco. If nothing else, Zappe gives the Browns' some added depth at the most important position in sports. He can also help serve as a mentor for the rookie QBs.

Zappe, a Patriots 2022 fourth round pick who made eight starts during his first two seasons in New England, spent nearly two months on the Chiefs' practice squad last year after he failed to crack New England's 53-man roster. He was signed to the Browns'a active roster in mid October after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. Zappe signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in March and was waived earlier this week.

Bailey Zappe KC • QB • #14 CMP% 51.6 YDs 170 TD 1 INT 2 YD/Att 5.48 View Profile

In addition to trading Pickett to Las Vegas, the Browns also released former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was signed when Cleveland's quarterback room was hit with a rash of injuries during training camp.