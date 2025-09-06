The Cleveland Browns signed their second round pick Quinshon Judkins on Saturday after the former Ohio State and Ole Miss star had charges for alleged domestic violence dropped earlier this summer, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The NFL is still conducting its investigation into the alleged incident, however, per Ian Rapoport.

When the Browns drafted Judkins with the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the idea was for him to help replace longtime standout running back Nick Chubb, who signed with the Houston Texans this summer. However, Judkins was arrested in July and faced battery charges for an alleged domestic violence incident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before he signed his contract, leaving his future with the team was in question. The state attorney's office announced they had declined to pursue charges in August, citing a lack of evidence and witnesses.

On Saturday, Judkins and the Browns agreed to a deal that will officially make him a member of the team, nearly five months after he was drafted, but he will not be available to play in the Week 1 opener against the Bengals on Sunday.

Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns in his lone season with Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes win the national title in 2024 after racking up 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Ole Miss. He'll join a Cleveland backfield led by veteran running back Jerome Ford as the Browns figure to lean on their running game this season with Joe Flacco starting at quarterback.