The Cleveland Browns signed Shedeur Sanders to his rookie contract, the team announced Monday. Sanders, who entered the NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick and instead slid down the board before the Browns selected him in the fifth round, is the fourth draftee to sign with the franchise. The deal measures approximately $4.6 million over four years, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

The tumble down the draft board likely cost Sanders millions of dollars. Numerous first-round selections already signed with their respective franchises with signing bonuses larger than Sanders' entire four-year deal.

Sanders is part of a crowded quarterback group in Cleveland which also features another 2025 draft selection in Dillon Gabriel, who heard his name called two rounds earlier at pick No. 94. Recent trade acquisition Kenny Pickett is the purported frontrunner to win the starting job ahead of next week's OTAs, and Deshaun Watson is in the midst of his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Various reasons for Sanders' unexpected draft tumble surfaced in the wake of his selection, but he did not express concern with his position as the 144th player off the board.

"I think what happened was I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns and that's why they were able to pick me," Sanders said. "Anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now. This is my focus."

Sanders will wear the No. 12 jersey this offseason as he gears up for his rookie campaign, and between his number and draft position, he noted the similarities between himself and NFL legend Tom Brady.

"My story is going to be similar," Sanders said. "I was a late-round draft pick. But we're here now, so none of that stuff matters; that just mattered on the day. I'm just excited to be here and ready to work."

Sanders was a driving force behind Colorado's resurgence as a nationally relevant college football program with one of the nation's most outstanding passing campaigns in 2024. He completed 353 of his 477 passes for 4,143 yards and 37 touchdowns, with each of those marks leading all Big 12 quarterbacks.