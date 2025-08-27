With the 53-man roster cutdown day behind them, the Cleveland Browns have started to construct their practice squad. General manager Andrew Barry has decided to bring an intriguing weapon into the fold with the addition of ex-New York Jets third-round pick Malachi Corley to the practice squad, per NFL Media.

The self-proclaimed "YAC King" was Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hailing from Western Kentucky, Corley caught 101 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, and 79 passes for 984 yards and 11 more touchdowns in 2023. However, his first NFL season was disappointing.

In nine games played, Corley caught just three passes for 16 yards and rushed twice for 26 yards. His rookie season was highlighted by a mistake when he fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line for an easy touchdown during the Halloween primetime matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

In all, Corley played 83 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in his first NFL season. According to ESPN, Jets coaches felt like Corley's route running lacked precision, and his maturity was criticized as well. Corley will have to work hard to breach a wide receivers room that is led by Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond, but it's fair to say he needed a change of scenery. That's what the "YAC King" gets in Cleveland.