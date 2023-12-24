If we learned one thing about the Browns on Sunday, it's that Amari Cooper seems to have quite the connection with Joe Flacco. With Flacco running the show, Cooper put up some numbers during Cleveland's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans.

When all was said and done, Cooper set the record for the highest receiving total in Browns' franchise history. The receiver caught 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. That total includes a 75-yard scoring catch in the second quarter that gave the Browns an early 14-0 lead.

The receiving total topped Josh Gordon's old franchise record of 261 yards, which was set back in 2013. Cooper now joins Gordon as the only two players in Browns' history who have hit the 200-yard mark in a game (Gordon did it twice).

Cooper also etched his name into NFL history. The veteran's receiving total means that he's now topped 200 yards with THREE different teams, which makes him just the second player in NFL history to pull off the feat, joining Terrell Owens. Cooper also hit 200 yards with the Raiders and Cowboys before doing it on Sunday for the first time with the Browns. As for Owens, he hit the 200-yard number with the 49ers, Cowboys and Bengals.

If you want to read more about the Browns' win and Cooper's big day, be sure to check out our full takeaways here.