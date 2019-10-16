Browns star Myles Garrett apparently got punched in the face by a fan after stopping to take photo

There's a good chance that Myles Garrett is never going to stop and take a picture with any NFL fan ever again after what happened to him on Wednesday.

In what can only be described as one of the craziest stories you'll ever hear of involving a fan and a player, Garrett claims he was punched in the face after he agreed to take a photo with a random fan.

For the details of the altercation, let's go to Garrett's official Twitter account.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

First, let me just say that Garrett is the last person in the world I would ever punch under any circumstance. As most people know, the first rule of punching someone is "don't punch anyone bigger than you," and it's almost a guarantee that the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett was bigger than the guy who punched him.

Also, I have no idea why anyone would willingly want to mess with Garrett. Not only is he a big man, but he's also tied for the NFL lead in sacks, which means if he wants to destroy you, he could probably do it pretty easily.

According to Garrett, here's how the ambush went down: He was driving in his car when a fan flagged him down for a picture, and clearly, Garrett is a nice guy because he agreed to be in the photo. At that point, Garrett rolled down his car window and that's when the fan punched him.

Apparently, the fan did show some manners during the squabble. According to Garrett, the fan introduced himself and also asked the Browns' pass rusher if he would like to be punched.

"'My name is so and so and how would you like a sucker punch,'" is what the fan apparently said before striking the third-year player.

In case you're wondering, Garrett did not hit the fan back, and that's mostly because he doesn't want to be sued.

Correct. — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

So why are football fans in Cleveland attacking Browns players?

Garrett has two theories.

Couple L’s and a weather change got people acting up — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

The Browns are currently on a two-game losing streak and still haven't won a home game this year despite being one of the most hyped teams in the NFL going into the 2019 season.

As for Garrett, even though he doesn't need it, he'll have a full week to recover from the punch, because the Browns are on a bye, which means he won't be back on the field until Week 8.

Finally, this should probably go without saying, but even if you're mad at your favorite team, please don't punch the players.