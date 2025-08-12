Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone early Saturday morning just hours after Cleveland's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

According to police records, Garrett's Ferrari was pulled over on Interstate 71 a little after 2 a.m. on Saturday in Strongsville, Ohio, just south of the team facility in Berea. Garrett was issued a ticket and was summoned to appear in court on Thursday morning. Garrett won't have to appear in court if he pays his $250 ticket.

Garrett, 29, has a history of speeding offenses. Prior to Sunday, he had been stopped for speeding at least seven other times since he was drafted by the Browns in 2017. He was once giving multiple tickets within a 24-hour span after being clocked driving 120 mph and 105 mph. Garrett has also previously been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

In September of 2022, Garrett was injured after his Porsche went airborne and rolled multiple times. Garrett and a passenger were treated at a local hospital following the accident.

"This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving," Garrett said after that incident. "Don't take anything for granted. Be grateful that I'm still able to be here and just take my time."

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason that at the time made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He has since been surpassed by Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Last year, Garrett earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod after tallying 14 sacks and recording a league-high 22 tackles for loss. His 102.5 career sacks is the eighth-most among active players.

Earlier this offseason, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited twice for speeding.