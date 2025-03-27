Ask just about anybody in and around the NFL, and they'll tell you that a team is generally only going to go as far as the quarterback takes it. You can include Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett among that group.

"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn, and is willing to be patient with the process," Garrett said in a radio interview. "There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him, and know being on the defensive side, help him out whenever things go wrong."

It's interesting to hear Garrett specifically talk about a young quarterback, and one who is willing to learn and deal with some bumps in the road. The Browns have only Kenny Pickett under contract at the moment. Pickett is still somewhat young, and he has dealt with plenty of bumps in the road during his four-year career. But he's probably not the kind of guy to whom Garrett is referring.

Instead, it sounds a lot like Garrett is referring to a potential draft pick at the quarterback position. The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft and have been heavily rumored to be interested in a quarterback -- perhaps as early as the first round. Someone like Shedeur Sanders, or maybe Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe or Tyler Shough later in the draft, could be in for some growing pains if they land with the Browns as well.

The defense having to pick up some slack and help the quarterback out is something the Browns have gotten used to over the years. They have not had good quarterback play for basically the entirety of their existence, and in recent years it has been up to Garrett and his unit to carry the team to wins. That's been true whether it was a recently-drafted quarterback or one of the veterans the team brought in, as Garrett noted.

"That's not for just a young quarterback. That's for veterans and guys who've been here for a while," Garrett said. "So as far as quarterbacks, whether it's one from the draft or an older guy, they have some help not only in their room but from some of the veterans."