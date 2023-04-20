After getting injured at the Pro Bowl in February, Myles Garrett has decided that he's no longer going to participate in the NFL's annual all-star event. The Browns pass-rusher revealed on Tuesday that he is now retired from playing in the Pro Bowl.

"Retired. Done. It's over," Garrett told the media.

The Browns star has decided to stay away from the game because he injured his toe during an obstacle course event at the Pro Bowl in February. If you haven't been paying attention to the Pro Bowl recently, it's no longer an actual football game. The NFL changed the format for the Pro Bowl before the start of the 2022 season, rebranding it as the NFL Pro Bowl Games, and it's now just a series of mini events that includes games like dodgeball, kick-tac-toe and flag football.

Although Garrett will no longer be playing in the Pro Bowl, he did offer a wild new idea on how the NFL could spice the event up in the future. It's an idea that NFL fans will likely approve of, and that's mostly because it literally involves them.

Garrett wants to see fans go against players in the future.

"I think something including the fans," Garrett said of his proposal.

He then described how this would work with flag football.

"Say, you got the D-line and the O-line to be quarterbacks and we play with fans and they would be the skill positions," Garrett said. "And then you'd have fans being quarterback and running backs and then you have the skill guys playing their natural positions, but you have fans playing those two [other positions] -- quarterback and running back -- throwing to them and just playing out of the backfield."

This 2023 Pro Bowl included events like dodgeball, precision passing and a longest golfing drive competition. Those are all events where it would definitely be interesting to watch fans go up against players. The NFL has been looking for ways to make the Pro Bowl more interesting over the past few years and letting fans participate isn't a bad idea.

Of course, even if Garrett's idea ever actually happens, don't look for him to take part in it, because he's definitely done with the Pro Bowl.

"I got beef with the Pro Bowl for messing with my toe," Garrett said.

The four-time Pro Bowler then described exactly how he injured his toe.

"The first wall I jump up on, I hit my foot and my foot goes numb," Garrett said. "And I'm like, 'Oh damn, I just broke my toe,' and I'm thinking, 'Man, Browns Twitter is going to go crazy right now.'"

For Garrett, the injury has been a nuisance. Even though it happened more than two months ago, the toe is still bothering him.

"The toe is the most nagging thing, just trying to get out there, do agility, run and plant," Garrett said. "Stuff that I can do, but it's just nagging. It's frustrating, but by the time the season rolls around, I don't think any of that will be an issue."

The twist here is that, according to Garrett, everyone he knows actually tried to talk him out of participating in the event.

"My friends and my agent were like, 'You sure you want to do this," Garret said. "And I was like, 'Sure, why not.'"

The good news for the Browns is that Garrett expects to be 100% healthy for the 2023 season.

"It's been a little difficult here and there, but honestly, I don't feel anything holding me back once the season rolls around," Garrett said.

If Garrett is fully healthy, he could have a Pro Bowl season in 2023, but that won't really matter, because he wants nothing to do with the NFL's annual event.