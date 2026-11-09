The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has once again become a topic of conversation. Deshaun Watson led the Browns to a 5-3 start before an injury sidelined him for Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints. Shedeur Sanders, in defeat, played well in what was his first start of the season.

Despite Sanders' performance on Sunday, the Browns plan to go back to Watson for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN. This would be Watson's first start against his former team, which traded him to Cleveland back in 2022 in a blockbuster trade that included Cleveland sending three future first-round picks to Houston.

Sanders got a chance to start this past Sunday after Watson suffered a head injury during Cleveland's Week 8 loss to the Steelers. Watson, who returned to practice last Friday as a limited participant, was sacked eight times during last week's 27-6 loss. He briefly left the game early in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Steelers defensive back Jaquan Brisker.

Sunday was arguably Sanders' best NFL game to date. He went 19 of 31 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. Sanders' big day included a 64-yard touchdown pass to rookie wideout KC Concepcion and a 39-yard scoring strike to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime. The Browns lost the game after Sanders threw an incomplete pass on Cleveland's ensuing 2-point attempt.

Sanders, a 2025 fifth-round pick, attempted just three passes during Cleveland's first eight games. Last season, he was selected as an alternative for the Pro Bowl while making seven regular-season starts. He went 3-4 as a starter while completing 56.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Watson, 31, beat out Sanders for the starting job this summer. While his play has been shaky at times, Watson has played well enough to help Cleveland get off to a surprising 5-3 start. The Browns are third in the AFC North standings behind Pittsburgh (6-2) and Cincinnati (5-2).