Another NFL season came and went with the Cleveland Browns struggling to find a long-term answer at the quarterback position. New coach Todd Monken declined to name a frontrunner for the job in 2026. The indication is that Shedeur Sanders, who closed 2025 with seven consecutive starts, will have to earn his way back into the starting role.

Sanders took over for Dillon Gabriel, who started six games after Joe Flacco opened the year with four starts. That game of musical chairs was the sign of another miserable offensive season for the Browns, who have multiple young options at quarterback but lack clear direction with neither Sanders nor Gabriel running away with the job.

"I think like any position on the team, that's still to be determined," Monken said during his introductory press conference. "Am I excited about Shedeur? Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely. I can't wait for them to get back and for us to get started."

The wild card in the room is Deshaun Watson, who remains under contract in 2026 and returned to practice late last season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon more than a year ago. The veteran has not played since Oct. 2024 but could factor into the competition as an experienced alternative to Sanders and Gabriel.

"When you talk about who's going to lead this team, who has the it factor?" Monken said. "Who has those characteristics that the team wants to follow and believes in them? Because the ball is in their hand every down. This game is going to come down to two-minute situations, four-minute situations where you've got to be able to execute at a high level. And we're just talking about some of the characteristics that you're looking for, let alone some of the physical traits that we'll get a chance to talk about later."

One factor that could hint toward Sanders winning the job is the Baltimore Ravens' infatuation with him throughout the draft process. Monken served as offensive coordinator for the Ravens when they reportedly targeted Sanders with the No. 141 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders purportedly told the team he did not want to be buried behind Lamar Jackson on the depth chart and ultimately fell to the Browns at pick No. 144, setting the stage for Monken to coach him, after all.

Monken said it would be "unfair" to comment on the Ravens' draft process but noted their previous interest in Sanders.

"Obviously we had an affection, like a lot of teams, of Shedeur's skill set and what we thought he could become," Monken said. "But I really wouldn't want to go in-depth of another team's process."