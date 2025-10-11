AFC North foes square off as the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) host the Cleveland Browns (1-4) in Week 6 NFL action on Paramount+. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are coming off their bye week in the win column, defeating the Minnesota Vikings their last time out. Dillon Gabriel will get his second career start after facing the same Vikings team in his professional debut, which was a 21-17 loss in London.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Pittsburgh is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. The Steelers are -249 money line favorites (risk $249 to win $100), while the Browns are +203 underdogs. Before making any Steelers vs. Browns picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Browns vs. Steelers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your initial $5 bet wins:

Where to bet on Steelers vs. Browns

Where to watch Browns vs. Steelers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Odds: Steelers -5.5, over/under 38.5

Gabriel had two touchdown passes in his NFL debut, although he only threw for 190 yards and could run into trouble against good defenses expecting him to throw short passes. Cleveland's defense continues to be its bread and butter, allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the league (75.6) while hitting the Under three times. It has also racked up 14 sacks in five games, so Myles Garrett and the pass rush will be gunning for an aging quarterback in Rodgers that has already gone down nine times this season.



Rodgers is only throwing for 196.5 yards per game, but has a serviceable 8-3 TD-INT ratio coming off the early-season bye. He and DK Metcalf will not have to carry quite as much weight, as running back Jaylen Warren is not on the injury report. The Steelers defense is allowing 122.0 rushing yards per game but hasn't allowed a touchdown on the ground since Week 2, so it will be interesting to see how they defend against Quinshon Judkins.

Click here to bet Browns vs. Steelers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Browns vs. Steelers score prediction, picks

The Steelers are 2-2 against the spread on the season and 18-1 straight up against the Browns at home in the Mike Tomlin era. Cleveland's defense will put plenty of pressure on Rodgers, but the Browns offense may not be developed enough to pull off an upset. The SportsLine model projects Pittsburgh will cover the spread in 61% of simulations. Browns vs. Steelers score prediction: Steelers 25, Browns 15

Want more Week 6 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 6 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.