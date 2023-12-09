Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been removed from concussion protocol, but this news does not necessarily mean the rookie will start this week. Stefanski said he is not ready to name a starting QB for Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Veteran Joe Flacco, who started last week against the Rams and was activated from the practice squad on Saturday, might get the call again.

This is not a situation of Stefanski just wanting to keep the starter from the public. He says the decision has not been made and will wait until right before the game to make the call. Thompson-Robinson was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve, Thompson-Robinson was named the starter, but that status is up in the air for at least this week.

The rookie suffered a concussion in their loss against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 26 and missed last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams, prompting Flacco to step in. The Super Bowl champion went 22 of 44, for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 36-19 loss.

Flacco was an emergency option for the team when Watson went down, starting on the practice squad.

DTR made his NFL debut on Oct. 1 and in that 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens he had 122 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

So far this season, through four games, Thompson-Robinson has a 53.2 completion percentage, has thrown for 429 yards, with one touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Browns and Jaguars kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium.