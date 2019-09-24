Browns tight end David Njoku will reportedly not have surgery on broken wrist

David Njoku's 2019 season was in major jeopardy after the Browns' tight end broke his wrist during Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the New York Jets. Last week, the Browns placed Njoku on injured reserved, meaning that he must miss a minimum of eight games before returning to the field.

On Tuesday, Cleveland.com's Mark Kay Cabot reported that Njoku has opted to forgo surgery on his wrist while increasing his chances of returning to the Browns later this season. Njoku, a three-year veteran, caught four of seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown before sustaining his injury.

The 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft, the 6-foot-4, 246-pound Njoku developed a quick rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield became Cleveland's starting quarterback four games into the 2018 season. Njoku had 24 more catches and 253 more receiving yards last season than he had as a rookie while catching four touchdown passes during the 2018 season. His production helped the Browns finish the season with a 7-8-1 record while also helping Mayfield set the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes.

Demetrius Harris, a six-year veteran who spent his first five NFL seasons with the Kanas City Chiefs, has replaced Njoku in the starting lineup. Harris has two receptions this season that includes his 2-yard touchdown reception from Mayfield in Cleveland's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

While there are other factors playing a role in his recent struggles, the loss of Njoku is surely one reason why Mayfield has failed to match the success he had as a rookie during the first quarter of the 2019 season. Through three games, Mayfield has completed less than 57 percent of his passes. He also has a 3/5 touchdown/interception ratio heading into Sunday's game in Baltimore against the AFC North division-leading Ravens.