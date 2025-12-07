The race for the top of the NFL draft takes another turn in Week 14 when the Tennessee Titans (1-11) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-9) in Week 14. The Titans currently hold the top pick in the draft and desperately need to put more offensive weapons around quarterback Cam Ward. The Browns currently have the fifth pick and are using the end of the season to determine whether Shedeur Sanders can lead the franchise into the future -- or whether they'll need to draft yet another quarterback. The players on the winning team will celebrate, but sentiment may be different in the owner's box.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 3.5-point favorites, according to the latest Titans vs. Browns odds. The over/under for total points scored is 33.5. Before making any Browns vs. Titans picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Browns -3.5, over/under 33.5

While Tennessee is 1-11, it has managed to go 5-7 against the spread. Tennessee is 7-5 to the Over. The Browns are 3-9 outright, 5-7 ATS and 6-6 to the Over. Tennessee has covered three of its last five games.

Model's Titans vs. Browns score prediction, picks

The Browns win in a whopping 72% of the model's simulations. Cleveland covers in 61% of the sims, and the Over hits in 60%. The Browns side of the spread is an "A"-graded pick, per the model.

Titans vs. Browns score prediction: Browns 24, Titans 15

