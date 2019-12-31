Browns to interview Mike McDaniel, Mike LaFleur for head coaching vacancy, report says
Cleveland adds to San Francisco assistants to their pile of interviews
The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview San Francisco 49ers passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur and run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. LaFleur's interview has been set up for this weekend during San Francisco's playoff bye. An interview date with McDaniel has not yet been set up.
The Browns are off and running in their search for a new head coach. Seven potential candidates are already expected to interview:
- New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels
- San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh
- Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll
- Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy
- Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman
- San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur
- San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule declined the chance to interview with Cleveland, per Schefter.
LaFleur, 32, is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He has spent the last six years working with 49ers offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, including as an offensive intern with the Browns in 2014.
McDaniel, 36, is a graduate of Yale. His career began as a coaching intern with the Denver Broncos in 2005. He has worked with Shanahan every year since the 2011 season with the Washington Redskins.
Ownership announced their decision to fire head coach Freddie Kitchens Sunday after a 6-10 season with the team. Expectations were high entering the season and the team did not live up to them. The path was lined with several on-field miscues and a lack of overall discipline. As of now, it appears that the team intends to keep general manager John Dorsey.
The Washington Redskins are expected to hire Ron Rivera to serve as their next head coach, which leaves the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Browns with openings. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to join the equation but a decision has not yet been announced.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Doug Marrone to return to Jaguars in '20
Jacksonville will roll out a familiar crew in 2020
-
Giants to interview Mike McCarthy for HC
The former Packers coach is making his NFL rounds
-
2020 Mock Draft: Pats get WR, Fins go QB
The Pats add a slot WR who's been a bowl playoffs star, while Miami has a Plan B with Tua Tagovailoa...
-
Wild Card Weekend odds, NFL picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL Wild Card Weekend game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Redskins ink Rivera to five-year deal
Ron Rivera is the new leading man in D.C.
-
NFL coaching tracker: Follow every move
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game