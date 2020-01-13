Browns to part with OC Todd Monken, retain special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, per report
Kevin Stefanski is already lining up his first coaching staff despite lack of official announcement
The Cleveland Browns are not expected to retain offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Browns intend to hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach, although it has not yet officially been announced, and he will bring with him a new offensive coordinator. In other news related to Stefanski's staff, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is expected to be retained for the 2020 season, according to Cleveland.com.
Monken is expected to be considered for 'several' college play-calling jobs. He did not call plays this past season under head coach Freddie Kitchens. Monken has four seasons in the NFL; three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one in Cleveland. He joined the Bucs coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2016 after serving as the Oklahoma State offensive coordinator and the Southern Mississippi head coach. He had coached at LSU and Notre Dame in the past as well. His cousin, Jeff Monken, is the head coach at Army.
CBS Sports mentioned in the initial Stefanski coaching tracker that it was likely Priefer would stay given his prior connections to the new head coach.
A native of Cleveland, Priefer first served as a graduate assistant at Navy in 1994. His career took him to three other collegiate institutions, including Youngstown State, before he received his first opportunity in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him as the assistant special teams coach in 2002. He served in the same capacity with the New York Giants from 2003-2005. In 2006, he was named the special teams coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has fulfilled that same role with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Chiefs ever since.
Priefer has a game's worth of head coaching experience, as well, as he was named the acting head coach for the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 when Mike Zimmer had to undergo emergency eye surgery. The team would lose that game by a score of 17-15 on Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Cleveland finished a disappointing 6-10 this season despite increasing the talent level from last season's 7-8-1 squad.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Zimmer addresses his contract situation
Zimmer wants to stay in Minnesota and believes deal will get done
-
Aikman emotional over Johnson HOF nod
The Triplets got emotional at the news, and Jones himself had something to say
-
Players sound off on Graham's first down
This call ultimately decided the Seahawks-Packers playoff game late in the fourth quarter
-
Chiefs fan rewarded for lending beer
Apparently giving athletes an in-game beer can come with some serious rewards
-
Lynch and Rodgers swap jerseys
In what is possibly Beast Mode's last game, he swapped jerseys with a college teammate
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game