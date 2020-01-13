Browns to part with OC Todd Monken, retain special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, per report

The Cleveland Browns are not expected to retain offensive coordinator Todd Monken, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Browns intend to hire Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach, although it has not yet officially been announced, and he will bring with him a new offensive coordinator. In other news related to Stefanski's staff, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is expected to be retained for the 2020 season, according to Cleveland.com.

Monken is expected to be considered for 'several' college play-calling jobs. He did not call plays this past season under head coach Freddie Kitchens. Monken has four seasons in the NFL; three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one in Cleveland. He joined the Bucs coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2016 after serving as the Oklahoma State offensive coordinator and the Southern Mississippi head coach. He had coached at LSU and Notre Dame in the past as well. His cousin, Jeff Monken, is the head coach at Army.

CBS Sports mentioned in the initial Stefanski coaching tracker that it was likely Priefer would stay given his prior connections to the new head coach.

A native of Cleveland, Priefer first served as a graduate assistant at Navy in 1994. His career took him to three other collegiate institutions, including Youngstown State, before he received his first opportunity in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him as the assistant special teams coach in 2002. He served in the same capacity with the New York Giants from 2003-2005. In 2006, he was named the special teams coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has fulfilled that same role with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Chiefs ever since.

Priefer has a game's worth of head coaching experience, as well, as he was named the acting head coach for the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 when Mike Zimmer had to undergo emergency eye surgery. The team would lose that game by a score of 17-15 on Thursday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cleveland finished a disappointing 6-10 this season despite increasing the talent level from last season's 7-8-1 squad.