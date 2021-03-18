After a highly successful five-year run with the Rams, cornerback Troy Hill is signing a four-year, $24 million deal with the Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Hill brings playmaking ability to a Browns defense that recorded just 11 interceptions in 2020.

Hill, 29, led the NFL last season with 119 yards off interception returns. He also led the league with two interception returns for touchdowns. Hill also returned a fumble 20 yards for a score in the Rams' Week 12 loss to the 49ers. In 16 games last season, Hill picked off three passes, broke up 10 and tallied a career-high 77 tackles. HIs play helped the Rams reach the divisional round of the playoffs after a one-year absence.

A former undrafted rookie, Hill broke into the NFL with the Bengals before spending less than a week with the Patriots. The Rams claimed Hill off waivers near the end of the '15 season. Hill then won a spot on the team's 53-man roster at the end of the team's 2016 training camp. Hill made seven starts during his first two seasons in Los Angeles before starting in seven games during the Rams' run to an NFC championship in 2018. He made nine starts in 2019 before becoming a full-time starter last season.

During his first six NFL seasons, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hill has recorded seven interceptions, 29 passes defensed, and 2018 tackles. He also also appeared in six playoff games that includes being a reserve during the Rams' 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Hill will join a Browns defense that finished 21st in the NFL in scoring, 22nd in passing, ninth in rushing, seventh in third-down efficiency and third in red-zone efficiency last season. Cleveland's defense is anchored by defensive end Myles Garrett, who earned All-Pro honors in 2020 after recording 12 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Cleveland is surely hoping that Hill can be a quality starter alongside former first-round pick Denzel Ward. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Ward has tallied seven interceptions and 40 pass breakups during his first three seasons.