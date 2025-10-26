Browns coach Kevin Stefanski pledged to use the team's bye week to "look at everything" following a 32-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. But that evaluation will not include a change at quarterback. Stefanski said Dillon Gabriel will remain the team's starter when Cleveland returns to action in Week 10 against the Jets.

"Let me say that with a young quarterback, you understand that there's gonna be ups and downs," Stefanski said.

Gabriel completed 21 of 35 passes for just 156 yards, with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Gabriel ranks last in the NFL this season with 4.9 yards per attempt. Only Geno Smith, Cameron Ward and Jake Browning have a lower expected points added per play.

The Browns are 2-6 this season and 1-3 since Gabriel took over for Joe Flacco, who has since been traded to the Bengals. Only the Jets and the Titans are averaging fewer passing yards per game than the Browns' 174. Sunday, some of that frustration boiled over for the team's top player: Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett was captured by cameras slamming his helmet as his franchise-record five sacks went to waste.

According to CBS Sports research, Garrett is the first player to have a five-sack game and have his team lose by more than three points.

Gabriel remaining the team's starter means Shedeur Sanders will continue to be the backup. Sanders, who was elevated to second-string quarterback after the Flacco trade, has not appeared in a regular-season game. Sunday, Sanders was inactive due to a back injury, and Bailey Zappe backed up Gabriel.