Browns to wear Color Rush uniforms for first time ever and here's what they look like

After two years of making us all wait, the Cleveland Browns are finally going to wear their Color Rush uniforms in an actual game. Although the Browns Color Rush uniforms were originally unveiled in September 2016, the team still hasn't worn them.

As a matter of fact, over the past two years, every team in the NFL has worn their Color Rush uniform at least once, except for the Browns, who will complete the Color Rush puzzle on Thursday when they unveil their all-brown look against the Jets.

That's right, get ready for a brown-out, America!

And just you know this isn't a giant tease, the Browns officially announced this week that they would be wearing the all-brown uniforms.

Now, to be fair, it's not actually the Browns' fault that they haven't worn the all-brown uniforms yet. Over the past two years, Color Rush uniforms were basically only worn in Thursday games and the Browns didn't get to play any at home. In 2016, the team played a Color Rush game on the road, but had to wear all-white, because their opponent (the Ravens) wore all-purple.

This time around the Browns are the home team and they get to pick the uniform.

Here's what the jersey and pants look like together.

The biggest difference between the team's Color Rush uniform and their regular brown uniform is that the Color Rush combination only has two colors: Brown and orange.

As you can see below, the team's regular brown uniform also includes white shadowing on the numbers and white stripes, which will both be missing from the Color Rush uniform.

The Browns' Color Rush jersey (left) is slightly different than their regular brown uniform. CBSSports.com/NFLShop.com

One other thing you'll notice on Thursday is that the pants are also different.

The Color Rush pants are all brown with two orange stripes, unlike the team's current brown pants, which actually say "Browns" on them.

Sorry @Browns -- these brown pants (and that wordmark has to go) with brown socks just looks awful. pic.twitter.com/ICqlXJNTR8 — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) August 21, 2015

Although this will be the first time that the Browns have worn their Color Rush uniform, fans won't have to wait too long to see it again.

The team has already said they plan to wear the Color Rush combo more than once this year, which is good news for fans in Cleveland, because apparently, everyone there hates every other uniform combination that the team has.

The Browns unveiled brand new uniforms in 2015 and it seems that everyone already hates them to the point where Browns co-owner Dee Haslam has already promised to change them. Basically, don't get too attached to any uniform combo the Browns wear in the near future, because they'll likely be replacing them all in 2020.

As for the other team playing on Thursday night, the Jets won't be wearing a Color Rush uniform. Instead of going with an all-white look, the team has decided to wear white jerseys with green pants.