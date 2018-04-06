Browns trade away their third quarterback of the offseason in deal with Redskins

The Browns quarterback room is going to have a completely different look in 2018 and that's mainly because there are zero quarterbacks left from last year's team following a trade between the Browns and Redskins on Friday.

For the third time this season, the Browns traded away a quarterback, and this time, it was Kevin Hogan who got dealt to another team. The ugly part for Hogan is that the Browns basically gave him away for free. Under the terms of the deal, the Redskins will get Hogan and a sixth-round pick (205th overall), while the Browns will be getting a sixth-round pick (188th overall) in return from Washington.

If you're scoring at home, that means the Browns gave away Hogan to move up 17 spots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. The Browns have had a busy offseason with their 2017 quarterbacks and that started in early March, when they traded DeShone Kizer to the Packers in a trade that brought defensive back Damarious Randall to Cleveland.

The Browns followed that up a few weeks later when they dealt Cody Kessler to Jacksonville in exchange for a condition seventh-round pick.

As for Hogan, he asked for permission to seek a trade earlier this week when it became pretty clear that the Browns had no use for him. The Browns will likely carry three quarterbacks in 2018: Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and whomever they end up selecting in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Both Taylor and Stanton were added this offseason.

As for the Redskins, Hogan will be added to a roster that already has three quarterbacks in Alex Smith, Colt McCoy and Stephen Morris. Smith was added to the roster in February after Washington pulled off a shocking trade with the Chiefs.

For Hogan, the trade to Washington will mean a return home. Before being selected by the Browns out of Stanford in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Hogan attended high school in the DC-area.