The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars swapped cornerbacks and draft picks in a trade on Wednesday night. The Browns sent Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

For the Browns it's the second trade in as many days after the team sent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a fifth-round draft pick on Tuesday.

Newsome, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was in his fifth season with the Browns and playing on his fifth-year option. The 25-year-old, who has three interceptions in 59 career games, will be a free agent after the season. Newsome has 23 tackles and five breakups in five games for the Browns this year.

Campbell was selected just seven picks after Newsome in the 2021 draft, landing with Jacksonville with the 33rd selection in the second round. Campbell, who has six interceptions in 60 games with the Jags, signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension ahead of the 2024 season -- a deal that runs through 2028 and includes $53.4 million guaranteed.

Campbell has dealt with injuries in recent seasons but has been a mainstay on the Jacksonville defense through five games this year, registering 34 tackles, six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The Jaguars, who previously made a draft night deal with the Browns in April to trade up for Travis Hunter, are off to a 4-1 start under first-year coach Liam Coen. They will look to extend their winning streak to four on Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Browns are 1-4 and have turned the offense over to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel after the Flacco trade. Cleveland will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday.