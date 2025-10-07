The Cincinnati Bengals are adding a new quarterback, as CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirms they have traded for Cleveland Browns signal-caller Joe Flacco. The Browns are sending the 40-year-old Flacco and a sixth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

ESPN reports that the Bengals would like Flacco to start this Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and expect him to be a quick learner. It's not often you see two division rivals trade quarterbacks, but Flacco had recently been benched for Dillon Gabriel, and the Bengals felt like they had to make a change under center. Following Joe Burrow's injury, Zac Taylor decided to roll with Jake Browning as his new starter. However, Browning has lost all three of his starts by a combined 76 points, while throwing four touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Last week, Taylor said he had "a ton of confidence" in Browning, and was "unwavering in that." However, after the Bengals' 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, coach Taylor changed his tone.

"After a game like that we're going to look at all personnel to make sure we're doing the right thing," Taylor said. "I won't shy away from that because it's a very fair question after the amount of turnovers we had. To say Jake can't win games for us, I believe Jake can win games for us. I do. We'll just continue to look at everything we can personnel-wise."

Many wondered if the Bengals would swing a deal for Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston or Kirk Cousins. Ultimately, Cincinnati lands on the former Super Bowl XLVII MVP.

Bengals by starting QB since 2019



Joe Burrow All other QBs W-L 40-30-1 8-25 Team points per game 25.3 18.0 Passing yards per game 256.7 209.4

The Bengals are now 2-3 after starting the season 2-0, but they are still very much in the thick of a wild race for the AFC North. In fact, the Bengals enter Week 6 ranked second in the division behind the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers, and above the 1-4 Browns and Baltimore Ravens. However, it was clear a change needed to be made. Cincinnati currently ranks last in total offense (228.6 yards per game), and fourth-worst in points per game (17.0).

Flacco started the first four games for the Browns this season, and went 1-3 while completing 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. This will be the third AFC North team Flacco has played for, as the former No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012, and won Comeback Player of the Year with the Browns in 2023.