Browns uniforms apparently not popular with fans, team could be dumping them soon

It's only been three years since the last time the Browns unveiled a new uniform, and apparently, everyone in Cleveland is already tired of them.

As a matter of fact, the new design was such a disaster that it appears the Browns are already looking to start over from scratch. During a recent interview with the Akron Beacon Journal, Browns co-owner Dee Haslam seemed to indicate that a change could be coming at some point in the near future.

"We've had some mechanical difficulties with our uniforms, which has been very frustrating for the equipment guys, so I can definitely see that from a mechanical standpoint, we have to fix that," Haslam said. "From a design element, that's really up in the air."

The biggest problem for Haslam is that fans seem to hate the uniforms that were unveiled in April 2015.

"They've not been very popular with our fans, and obviously we serve at the pleasure of our fans," Haslam said.

The Browns unveiled a total of nine uniform combinations back in 2015 and if you need a quick refresher, here's what three of those combinations looked like.

Apparently, the Browns don't like any of these uniforms. ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns seem to hate the all-orange look the most, because they haven't worn it a single time during their three seasons with the new uniforms. Ironically, the Browns' brown uniform doesn't seem to be too popular either. As a matter of fact, just before Week 1 last season, the team made sure to let fans know that they were going to wear mostly white in 2017.

Spoiler: There’s gonna be a lot of white jersey, white pants this season. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2017

When the Dee Haslam and her husband Jimmy bought the Browns back in 2012, the re-design process that ended with the 2015 unveiling was already underway. If the Browns decide to do a another re-design, Dee thinks things will turn out differently.

"We definitely are going to look at [new uniforms], and I think we were pretty new when that started the last time," Haslam. "We really didn't understand the process. I think we're much better equipped at it now to make better decisions."

Unfortunately for the Browns and anyone that hates the current uniforms that the team is wearing, a new look won't be coming until 2020 at the earliest. Under NFL rules, teams can't replace a uniform more than once every five years, which means the Browns are stuck with their current duds until at least the end of the 2019 season.