The Cleveland Browns unveiled their 2025 jersey numbers for rookies and free agents, and Shedeur Sanders didn't get the familiar number he wore at Jackson State and Colorado. Instead, Sanders will be wearing No. 12 for the Browns -- not No. 2, as that number went to wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Carter signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason, and has never worn No. 2 in the NFL, but snagged it while it was available. He's previously worn No. 16 with the Philadelphia Eagles. No. 14 with the Houston Texans. No. 19 and No. 11 with the Chicago Bears, No. 1 with Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers (along with No. 82) and No. 3 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

So how did Carter get No. 2, and not Sanders? Since he was on the roster first, he likely chose that number prior to Sanders being drafted. Players usually negotiate for jersey numbers that are already occupied, so either Sanders couldn't make a deal with Carter or never pursued the No. 2.

The Brown announced several other jersey numbers for their rookie class; third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will wear No. 5 and first-round pick Mason Graham will don the No. 94. Keep in mind these rookie jersey numbers are subject to change. Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins will wear No. 10.

As for the veteran jersey numbers, quarterback Kenny Pickett will wear No. 8 (the number he wore in college and with the Pittsburgh Steelers). Joe Flacco will wear No. 15, the same number he wore the last time he played for the Browns (2023). Martin "MJ" Emerson switched from No. 23 to No. 1.