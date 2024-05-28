It didn't take long for an NFL player to publicly oppose the NFLPA's reported proposal that would bring radical changes to the offseason as soon as next year. Hours after the reported proposals were made public, Browns veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris voiced his displeasures while stating that players do not want the proposals to come to fruition.

The NFLPA is reportedly working on a proposal that would eliminate OTAs in lieu of a longer training camp that would start as early as mid-June. The report stated that a majority of players support the proposal. Harris is stating that that is not the case.

"I'm so confused how they are trying to twist this into saying players want to start camp the end of June," Harris wrote on X. "Nobody wants anything to do with this change."

Harris also responded to a post by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer stating that coaches and front office executives aren't pleased with the proposal.

"Players don't want this either!" Harris wrote.

It's likely that many more players share Harris' sentiment. Why would players want to have longer training camps when OTAs are voluntary? If there is a benefit here, it would be that mandatory June minicamps would be eliminated, but that's a small win for players, who technically only have one mandatory offseason commitment (minicamp) prior to the start of training camp in late July.

Expert more players to offer their two cents on the matter if the NFLPA moves forward with a formal proposal at some point this summer.