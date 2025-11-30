Skip to Main Content
Browns vs. 49ers live updates: Rookie Shedeur Sanders makes second start for Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders gets his second straight start as Cleveland faces San Francisco

By
1 min read

Cleveland Browns fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders faces an ideal opponent in the San Francisco 49ers: the Nick Bosa-less and Fred Warner-less squad's 13 team sacks are the fewest in the NFL this season. 

Sanders became the first Browns quarterback to win his first career since 1995, snapping a 17-game streak of Browns quarterbacks losing their first career start -- the longest such streak by any team since at least 1950, per CBS Sports Research. He'll aim to be the first Cleveland rookie to win their first two career starts on Sunday. 

Brock Purdy, Sanders' 49ers counterpart, is still seeking to find his rhythm after returning from a turf toe injury. He's thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions in four starts this season, including multiple picks in three of his four starts. Throwing deep has been a noticeable struggle for Purdy in 2025 as he has one touchdown to seven interceptions on throws of 15 or more yards downfield this season. 

That's not ideal entering a matchup facing the alien that is Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who is on pace to rewrite NFL history. He leads the league with 18.0 sacks, his single-season career-high and the Browns' franchise record, which has him on a 27.5-sack pace. That would be five more than the NFL's single-season record of 22.5 held by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt. Garrett also has 13.0 sacks in the last four games, which is the same amount of sacks that San Francisco has all season. 

Will Purdy, with assistance from running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2025 NFL scrimmage yards leader (1,581), and left tackle Trent Williams be able to evade Garrett's clutches? Or will the likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Sanders be too much for the NFC playoff hopeful? Stay tuned to our live blog below for analysis, updates, highlights and more! 

Where to watch Browns vs. 49ers live

Christian McCaffrey accounts for all 16 yards on San Francisco's TD drive

Following the 66-yard punt return by Skyy Moore, the 49ers put the football exclusively in the hands of their bell cow back. McCaffrey totaled 4 yards rushing and 12 yards receiving on the drive, including the one-yard touchdown plunge on third-and-goal. The 49ers lead 7-0 with 8:12 left in the opening quarter in Cleveland. 

 
Skyy Moore's 66-yard punt return gets 49ers into the red zone

After both teams punted on their opening drives, San Francisco got into the red zone thanks to their special teams

 
Shedeur Sanders could make Browns history with a win on Sunday

Shedeur Sanders became the first Browns quarterback to win his first career since 1995, snapping a 17-game streak of Browns quarterbacks losing their first career start -- the longest such streak by any team since at least 1950, per CBS Sports Research. He'll aim to be the first Cleveland rookie to win their first two career starts on Sunday. He threw for 209 yards passing, one touchdowns and one interception on 11 of 20 passing in the victory at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. 

 
Myles Garrett approaching uncharted waters

Garrett leads the NFL with 18.0 sacks, his single-season career-high and the Browns' franchise record. That puts him on pace for 27.5 sacks, five more than the NFL's single-season record of 22.5 held by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt. Garrett also has 13.0 sacks in the last four games, which is the same amount of sacks that the 49ers have all season.   

 
Christian McCaffrey doing it all for 49ers

McCaffrey is the third player all-time with over 750 yards rushing and 750 yards receiving through 12 games, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1998). He has the most games with over 100 yards from scrimmage (10) in the first 12 games of a season in 49ers history in 2025. McCaffrey also leads the NFL in both touches (298) and scrimmage yards (1,581) this season.

 
Brock Purdy struggling to throw deep

Brock Purdy is still seeking to find his rhythm after returning from a turf toe injury. He's thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions in four starts this season, including multiple picks in three of his four starts. Throwing deep has been a noticeable struggle for Purdy in 2025 as he has one touchdown to seven interceptions on throws of 15 or more yards downfield this season. However, he has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions on all other throws. 

 
San Francisco 49ers enter Week 13 with playoff hopes very much alive

The 49ers have an 81.1% chance of making the playoffs according to CBS' Sportsline model entering Week 13. They're currently 8-4 and the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The 2025 season is their fourth 8-4 start or better under head coach Kyle Shanahan along with 2019, 2022 and 2023. San Francisco reached the NFC championship game in the three previous instances. 
