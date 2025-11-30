Cleveland Browns fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders faces an ideal opponent in the San Francisco 49ers: the Nick Bosa-less and Fred Warner-less squad's 13 team sacks are the fewest in the NFL this season.

Sanders became the first Browns quarterback to win his first career since 1995, snapping a 17-game streak of Browns quarterbacks losing their first career start -- the longest such streak by any team since at least 1950, per CBS Sports Research. He'll aim to be the first Cleveland rookie to win their first two career starts on Sunday.

Brock Purdy, Sanders' 49ers counterpart, is still seeking to find his rhythm after returning from a turf toe injury. He's thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions in four starts this season, including multiple picks in three of his four starts. Throwing deep has been a noticeable struggle for Purdy in 2025 as he has one touchdown to seven interceptions on throws of 15 or more yards downfield this season.

That's not ideal entering a matchup facing the alien that is Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who is on pace to rewrite NFL history. He leads the league with 18.0 sacks, his single-season career-high and the Browns' franchise record, which has him on a 27.5-sack pace. That would be five more than the NFL's single-season record of 22.5 held by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt. Garrett also has 13.0 sacks in the last four games, which is the same amount of sacks that San Francisco has all season.

Will Purdy, with assistance from running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2025 NFL scrimmage yards leader (1,581), and left tackle Trent Williams be able to evade Garrett's clutches? Or will the likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Sanders be too much for the NFC playoff hopeful? Stay tuned to our live blog below for analysis, updates, highlights and more!

Where to watch Browns vs. 49ers live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -4.5, O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

