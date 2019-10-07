Browns vs. 49ers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 83-54 run

The Browns will try to build on momentum from a rousing victory last week and show off their talent in prime time when Cleveland visits the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football. The Browns stifled the high-powered Ravens offense for a 40-25 victory and a share of first place in the AFC North eight days ago. On the West Coast, the 49ers are rested after an early bye week after knocking off the Steelers by four on Sept. 21. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in the final game of the NFL schedule for Week 5. San Francisco is a five-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. 49ers odds, down two from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Both teams have covered the spread twice this season. Before making your 49ers vs. Browns picks, you need to look at the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows the 49ers' defense has been a revelation so far

The model knows the 49ers' defense has been a revelation so far, with 2019 second overall pick Nick Bosa (17 pressures, one sack) and veteran addition Dee Ford (one of three players with two sacks) leading a fierce pass rush that rattles opposing quarterbacks. After four weeks, San Francisco is third in the NFL in points (18) and total yards (283.3) allowed per game and already has matched last season's total with seven takeaways. The Niners also have nine sacks.

Matt Breida (226 yards) and Raheem Mostert (202) lead a rushing attack that is second in the NFL at 175 yards per game, and running back Tevin Coleman could return from an ankle injury. Garropolo has eased back from an ACL injury that kept him out most of last season to throw for 763 yards and five touchdowns. The 49ers last started 4-0 in Joe Montana's final full season, when they got off to a 10-0 start.

But just because San Francisco appears to be on an upward swing doesn't mean it will cover the Browns vs. 49ers spread on Monday Night Football.

Running back Nick Chubb broke free last week for 165 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown run, to give the Browns a balanced attack. He is fourth in the NFL with 398 rushing yards entering Week 5. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown in the victory and has game-changing weapons in wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, the latter of whom will likely play despite suffering a concussion and had eight catches for 167 yards last week.

The Browns' defense limited high-powered Baltimore to 222 yards and sacked Lamar Jackson four times. Defensive end Myles Garrett is second in the NFL with six sacks. Joe Schobert has been a force at linebacker, with his 44 tackles ranking fifth in the league. The Browns are seventh in the league against the pass, allowing 215.2 yards per game.

So who wins 49ers vs. Browns on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the 49ers vs. Browns spread you should be all over on Monday night, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.