The Cleveland Browns seek to move one step closer to clinching an AFC playoff berth as they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Cleveland (8-5) enters off a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, while Chicago (5-8) has won two straight games, including a 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday. Cleveland is 7-5-1 against the spread, while Chicago is 6-6-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 3-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Bears odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 37.5.

Bears vs. Browns spread: Browns -3

Bears vs. Browns over/under: 37.5 points

Bears vs. Browns money line: Browns -149, Bears +125

Why the Bears can cover

A major key to Chicago keeping the game close, if not securing the victory on Sunday is the play of quarterback Justin Fields. Since returning from a hand injury three games ago, Chicago is 2-1 and Fields has used his mobility to his and the team's advantage. The fleet-footed QB has rushed 42 times for 221 yards and a score in those games combined as well as having thrown for 609 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields' main weapon in the passing game is wide receiver D.J. Moore, who has 76 receptions for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns thus far this season. Having developed chemistry with his quarterbacks, Moore is well on pace to shatter his previous career high of 1,193 yards through the air which he achieved in 2020. See which team to pick here.

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland signed former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco several weeks ago and in two games, he's performed above most reasonable expectations. In Sunday's victory over Jacksonville, Flacco completed 26 of 45 passes for 311 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season and rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson still adjusting to the pro game, Flacco has the potential to carry Cleveland to a playoff berth in these final four weeks of the 2023 season.

Against the Jaguars, tight end David Njoku scored two first half touchdowns and was consistently open against a usually solid defense. Njoku caught six passes for 91 yards and now has surpassed 50 yards receiving in six of his last eight games. Though his play has been quiet of late, the Browns' No. 1 receiver is veteran Amari Cooper, who caught seven passes for 77 yards on Sunday. With Chicago's defense having improved of late, Cleveland's passing attack might struggle more than they did in Week 14. See which team to pick here.

