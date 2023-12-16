The Chicago Bears look to continue their late-season surge as they travel east to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The Bears (5-8) have won two straight games, including a 28-13 home victory over the Lions last Sunday. The Browns (8-5) defeated the Jaguars, 31-27 in Week 14. The teams most recently met two seasons ago, a 26-6 Browns home victory in 2021. Chicago is 6-6-1 against the spread, while Cleveland is 7-5-1 ATS in 2023.

Bears vs. Browns spread: Browns -3

Bears vs. Browns over/under: 38 points

Bears vs. Browns money line: Browns -156, Bears +130

Why the Bears can cover

Since returning from a hand injury three games ago, quarterback Justin Fields' play has showed signs of improvement from earlier in the season. In last week's victory over Detroit, Fields completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding 12 rushing attempts for 58 yards and a score. The fleet-footed Fields has rushed 42 times for 221 yards and a touchdown in the three games since returning. In all likelihood, the Bears would need to win their final four games and get additional help in order to make a serious run at the playoffs.

In his first season with Chicago, wide receiver D.J. Moore has thrived. He has 76 receptions for 1,071 yards and seven receiving touchdowns and is on pace to well surpass his career high of 1,193 receiving yards set in 2020. In last week's win over Detroit, Moore caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, as well as gaining 20 yards on three carries and scoring his first rushing touchdown of 2023. The Fields-Moore combination will once again have to lead the way if the Bears are to keep it close or pull off the upset on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland signed former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco several weeks ago and in two games, he's performed above most reasonable expectations. In Sunday's victory over Jacksonville, Flacco completed 26 of 45 passes for 311 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season and rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson still adjusting to the pro game, Flacco has the potential to carry Cleveland to a playoff berth in these final four weeks of the 2023 season.

Against the Jaguars, tight end David Njoku scored two first half touchdowns and was consistently open against a usually solid defense. Njoku caught six passes for 91 yards and now has surpassed 50 yards receiving in six of his last eight games. Though his play has been quiet of late, the Browns' No. 1 receiver is veteran Amari Cooper, who caught seven passes for 77 yards on Sunday. With Chicago's defense having improved of late, Cleveland's passing attack might struggle more than they did in Week 14. See which team to pick here.

